Cong workers stage demonstrations across Rajasthan against BJP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 21:08 IST
Congress workers gathered in large numbers in Jaipur and district headquarters and raised slogans against the BJP and demanded that the governor convene a session of the Assembly. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress staged demonstrations across Rajasthan on Saturday against what it called a BJP "conspiracy to topple" its government and to press for an assembly session. Congress workers gathered in large numbers in Jaipur and district headquarters and raised slogans against the BJP and demanded that the governor convene a session of the Assembly.

The Congress government is pushing for an assembly session so that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority, following a revolt by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs. The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered that status quo be maintained on the disqualification notices sent out by the Speaker to the rebel MLAs.

In Jaipur, the demonstration was held at the Youth Congress office and addressed by the chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot and other leaders including Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. Vaibhav Gehlot said the state government's good work in managing the COVID-19 pandemic was appreciated by all but the BJP chose to topple the Congress government.

He said the BJP has chosen a "wrong state" this time. Khachariyawas said the state government has the mandate but he alleged that the governor is not permitting the House to assemble.

"It is the government's constitutional right to call an assembly session but the governor is not allowing," he said, adding, that BJP was behind the "conspiracy to topple" the Ashok Gehlot government. "The BJP's intentions will not work out and the Ashok Gehlot government will complete its tenure. It is also disappointing that the Governor is not calling an Assembly session. The session should be called," another party leader said in Bikaner.

Congress workers took out a rally in Kota and staged a dharna in Jodhpur. Similar protest demonstrations were held elsewhere in the state. Giving the call for demonstrations, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara had on Friday said, "The BJP is conspiring to topple our government and the public is watching this. Efforts are also being made by invisible powers sitting in Delhi to influence the governor. People want the elected government to complete its tenure." Dotasara also accused the BJP of trying to ensure that the assembly session is not convened.

"The cabinet passed a proposal and sent it to the governor for calling the assembly session and for proving the majority...so that those who have been 'abducted' (dissident MLAs) can come and the confusion ends but attempts are being made to hijack this too," he said. Dotasara said the programmes would be held following COVID-19 preventive measures such as social distancing. He said no more than 50 persons would gather in any place.

However, Congress workers gathered for the demonstrations in large numbers in all district headquarters disregarding social distancing norm.

