Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to family of civil defence volunteer

Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to family of civil defence volunteerPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 21:08 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the family of civil defence volunteer Arun Kumar who died due to COVID-19 and handed over an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore. Kejriwal said the Delhi government will ensure that Kumar's two children complete their education.
"We are deeply grieved by Arun Kumar's death. People of Delhi are proud of him. An ex gratia of Rs one crore has been given by the Delhi government to the family," the chief minister said after meeting Kumar's family in Rajapuri locality in Uttam Nagar. Kumar was working as a civil defence volunteer and arranged food for the poor during the lockdown.
"Arun Kumar did an excellent job during the whole coronavirus lockdown period. He worked in almost all the departments, whether in hospitals, distributing food and elsewhere," Kejriwal said in a statement. He succumbed to COVID-19 a few days ago while undergoing treatment at a hospital, it added.
