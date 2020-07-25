Left Menu
Development News Edition

France condemns far-right protest targeting Black lawmaker

PTI | Paris | Updated: 25-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 22:27 IST
France condemns far-right protest targeting Black lawmaker
The lawmaker, Sira Sylla, tweeted a photo of the small demonstration along with the words “You will never affect me.” The photo showed five white men holding placards and a banner that read: “Help the French, not the Africans.” Image Credit: ANI

France's interior minister vowed Saturday to fight "hateful ideology" after far-right extremists posted photos of a protest outside the offices of a Black lawmaker. The lawmaker, Sira Sylla, tweeted a photo of the small demonstration along with the words "You will never affect me." The photo showed five white men holding placards and a banner that read: "Help the French, not the Africans." The posters and banner all bore the name of a far-right extremist group. The two men holding the banner also waved lit flares.

Sylla, a lawyer from the Normandy town of Rouen, where she was born, is a member of French President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move! party. In her tweet, she said she was "more determined than ever!" Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted his support and described the targeting of Sylla as "vile." He said France won't "cede an iota to the hateful ideology of these extremist groups." The same photo and two others like it were posted on a Telegram channel seemingly set up by a Normandy wing of the anti-immigration far-right group. A posting on the channel said the militants' protest at the lawmaker's office in the outskirts of Rouen was "to remind her of the need for priorities: help the French!"(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

In a first, Pondy Assembly holds proceedings under a tree after MLA tests COVID-19 positive

In an unprecedented sitting prompted after a legislator tested positive for coronavirus, the Puducherry Assembly on Saturday held its Budget session under a tree and later adjourned sine die after approving budgetary allocations to the tune...

France condemns far-right protest targeting Black lawmaker

Frances interior minister vowed Saturday to fight hateful ideology after far-right extremists posted photos of a protest outside the offices of a Black lawmaker. The lawmaker, Sira Sylla, tweeted a photo of the small demonstration along wit...

Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu tests positive for COVID-19

Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu has tested positive for the coronavirus, impacting the German sides preparations for its Europa League game at Shakhtar Donetsk. The Bundesliga club said on Saturday that Mbabu was in quarantine at home after ...

Paratore wins British Masters for 2nd European Tour title

Renato Paratore won the British Masters for his second career victory on the European Tour on Saturday after closing with a 2-under 69 containing his first bogeys of the week. The Italian golfers first dropped shot of the tournament came on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020