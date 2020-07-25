PM,TN CM greet PMK founder S Ramadoss on his 82nd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami among others greeted PMK founder S Ramadoss on his 82nd birthday on Saturday, the party said. PMK is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Modi, Palaniswami, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and DMK President M K Stalin among others greeted Ramadoss, a PMK release said. Modi spoke to Ramadoss and enquired about his health, it added.