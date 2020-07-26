"Speak Up for Democracy" campaign against BJP's attempt to topple govts: Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday said that Congress has started a campaign #SpeakUpForDemocracy to save India against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attempts to violate Constitutional and democratic values by trying to topple the elected governments one after another. Speaking to ANI, Ponnam Prabhakar said, "We have started a campaign for the people of Country, 'Speak up for Democracy', 'Save India' against How the BJP Government is killing democracy by its attempts to violate constitutional and democratic values by toppling elected state governments one after another."

"They have toppled the Congress Government, in Goa, then in the North East States and later in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and now they are trying to topple the Rajasthan Government. Earlier, before the BJP Government was formed they talked of being ethical and tried getting a new system in politics. BJP must think that they are not a permanent government. Every Indian has to condemn it. People of the country have to understand that every public organisation are being privatised by this government," he added. Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed citizens to raise their voice to "protect democracy" and launched the party's campaign #SpeakUpForDemocracy.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video with the caption "Let's unite in #SpeakUpForDemocracy and raise our voice to protect democracy" (translated from Hindi).The video posted by the Congress leader has a voiceover in which the Congress party accuses the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of "ripping up Constitution", "demolishing democracy" and "murdering democracy in Rajasthan". "Today, When the entire nation is fighting against coronavirus, the BJP is ripping up the Constitution and demolishing our democracy. In 2018, people of Rajasthan elected the Congress government. Today, BJP is conspiring to topple democratically elected Congress government after doing the same in Madhya Pradesh, BJP is now trying to "murder democracy" in Rajasthan," it said.

"We demand BJP to stop toppling democratically elected governments. We demand to immediately convene an assembly session within our Constitutional rights. Join #SpeakUpForDemocracy to raise your voice and protect democracy," it added. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Friday accused the BJP of a conspiracy to bring down its government in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party. (ANI)