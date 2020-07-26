Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong to stage protests outside all Raj Bhawans, except Rajasthan, on July 27: Govind Singh Dotasra

Congress party will stage protests outside all Raj Bhawans (Governor's residences) in the country except Rajasthan on June 27, said Congress chief in Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:29 IST
Cong to stage protests outside all Raj Bhawans, except Rajasthan, on July 27: Govind Singh Dotasra
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress party will stage protests outside all Raj Bhawans (Governor's residences) in the country except Rajasthan on June 27, said Congress chief in Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday. Dotasra also said that the Rajasthan government has sent Cabinet's revised note for convening the Assembly session to Governor Kalraj Mishra and expressed the hope that it will get his approval.

"Under the Save Democracy-Save Constitution campaign Congress will stage protest outside Raj Bhawans in all states in the country tomorrow, but we won't do that in Rajasthan. We have sent Cabinet's revised note to the Governor and hope he will soon give his approval for convening Assembly Session," Dotasra's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read. The power struggle in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said that the state government had presented a proposal to convene an Assembly session at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said. The proposal also said a "21-day notice is required for the session to be called" according to the normal procedures.

Gehlot on Saturday had said that the Congress party will approach the President and if required will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan. His threat of suggesting a gherao (protest) of the Raj Bhavan is a clear violation of Section 124 of the IPC, said Rajasthan BJP in a memorandum submitted to the Governor on Saturday.

The BJP said it is an attempt by the Congress to put pressure on the Governor to issue a decision in their favour. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Laptop incentive scheme for Class XII students resumes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced resumption of a state government scheme to give laptops to meritorious Class XII students. Chouhan, who is hospitalized on being detected with COVID-19 on Saturday, mad...

Reports: Giants to release K Rosas, sign Catanzaro

The New York Giants are releasing Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas following a hit-and-run arrest earlier this summer, multiple outlets reported Sunday. Rosas was arrested in Butte County, Calif., after a June 15 car accident. Police said he w...

Spanish league cancels game involving club affected by virus

The second-division game postponed because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases will not be played, the Spanish league said Sunday. The league made the announcement after new test results took the total number of COVID-19 cases at club Fuenl...

If enemy attacks us, we will give befitting response as shown in Kargil: Rajnath

If an enemy attacks India, it will give a befitting response as shown in Kargil, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said on the 21st anniversary of the countrys victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. He also said India is a peace lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020