Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP hits back at Rahul over his latest Ladakh face-off remarks: ’He insulted our soldiers again’

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for his latest remarks on the Ladakh face-off, the BJP Monday said he was again insulting the bravery of 20 soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Galwan Valley, and alleged his family ceded thousands of kilometres of land to China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:27 IST
BJP hits back at Rahul over his latest Ladakh face-off remarks: ’He insulted our soldiers again’
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for his latest remarks on the Ladakh face-off, the BJP Monday said he was again insulting the bravery of 20 soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Galwan Valley, and alleged his family ceded thousands of kilometers of land to China. With his repeated utterances on the India-China face-off, Rahul Gandhi is trying to present falsehood as truth, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said. Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he is not going to lie about Chinese transgressions in eastern Ladakh even if it costs him politically. In his response, Rao told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here that Gandhi has again insulted the sacrifices of 20 soldiers in Ladakh with his statements. "Rahul Gandhi has not learned from his mistakes. He had insulted our soldiers at the time of the surgical strike, the Balakot airstrike and now again he has insulted them," Rao said.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi's political career ended in 2019 after he insulted the soldiers. Citing a reply given by the Congress-led UPA government in November 2012 in parliament, Rao said during the tenure of various governments led by the Gandhi family, they ceded more than 43,000 sq km of land to China. Gandhi made his remarks in a tweet, along with an over-a-minute-long video, as part of a series launched by him on the India-China face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"If you want me to lie that the Chinese have not entered this country, I am not going to lie. I will simply not do it. I do not care if my whole career goes to hell. I am not going to lie." "This disturbs me. Frankly, it makes my blood boil. How can some other nation just come into our territory?" "Hiding the truth is anti-national. Bringing it to people's attention is patriotic," Gandhi said in his video.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt launches 'Mausam' app for weather forecasts

Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched a mobile application which will provide city-wise weather forecasts, nowcasts and other warnings. The mobile application, Mausam, has been designed and developed jointly by the Intern...

Iran moves mock-up US carrier to mouth of Gulf - satellite images

Iran has moved a mock-up U.S. aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, satellite images show, suggesting it will use the look-alike vessel for target practice in war games in a Gulf shipping channel vital to world oil exports. Th...

Tanzania opposition leader who survived 2017 gun attack to return from exile

A Tanzanian opposition leader and potential presidential candidate said on Monday he had started his return journey to the East African nation, days after police warned his supporters against gathering unlawfully to welcome him. Tundu Lissu...

What killed hundreds of elephants in Botswana? Still unknown

Botswanas government says it still doesnt know what caused the deaths of hundreds of elephants in recent weeks, but testing continues. Poaching and anthrax have been ruled out as the likely cause. Other possibilities being examined include ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020