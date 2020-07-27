TN Cong protests against BJP on Rajasthan power play

Congress leaders courted arrest when they attempted to take out a march to the Raj Bhavan here on Monday protesting against the BJP for allegedly trying to destabilise the Ashok Gehlotgovernment in Rajasthan. Party workers, led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri, raised slogans against the BJP alleging it was trying to 'purchase' MLAs to unseat the democratically electedCongress government in the western state.

TNCC working presidents K Jayakumar, H Vasanthakumar and M K Vishnuprasad were among the leaders who participated in the protest, organised as part of the party's call for nation-wide agitation in a "Gandhian way" in front of Raj Bhavans for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The BJP already had resorted to undemocraticpractices to topple the Congress governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh and they were now trying to repeat it in Rajasthan, they alleged and condemned the ruling party at the Centre.

When the party workers tried to move towardsthe Raj Bhavan from Little Mount junction, about 500 metres away, police took them away to a nearby hall.They were later released..