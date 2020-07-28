Left Menu
Assam Congress stages protest under 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' campaign

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and other Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest here under the party's nationwide 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' campaign.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 28-07-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 05:06 IST
Assam Congress stages protest under 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' campaign in Guwahati on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and other Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest here under the party's nationwide 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' campaign. The party staged nationwide protests in front of Raj Bhavans of various states with the slogan 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution' amid the political crisis in Rajasthan.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected such allegations. (ANI)

