Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chouhan congratulates shoe-seller's daughter for scoring 97% in board exams

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the roadside shoe seller's daughter from Sheopur on Tuesday for scoring 97 per cent in the higher secondary school certificate examination of the state board.

ANI | Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:37 IST
Chouhan congratulates shoe-seller's daughter for scoring 97% in board exams
Merit holder Madhu Arya talking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the roadside shoe seller's daughter from Sheopur on Tuesday for scoring 97 per cent in the higher secondary school certificate examination of the state board. Congratulating her, the Chief Minister said on Twitter, "Daughter Madhu, many congratulations and best wishes! You just concentrate on your studies. As long as your maternal uncle is Shivraj is here, you don't need to worry. To help you achieve all your goals, my government will help you in every way possible. Your dreams will definitely come true. My blessings are with you." (translated from Hindi)

Madhu Arya scored the third position in the biology stream in the Class 12 examination of the Madhya Pradesh state board whose results were declared on Tuesday. Her father is a roadside shoe seller in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh Earlier, while talking to ANI, Madhu said she belongs to a poor family and is preparing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). She also requested for the government's help to achieve her goal.

"I have worked hard. I used to get up at four in the morning and study for 8-10 hours every day. I want to become a doctor. I am preparing for NEET. I appeal to my government to support my further studies because my father does not have the resources to educate me further," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Joker 2: Will Joaquin Phoenix return as director or Arthur? Movie to be naturalistic, psychological

Joker 2 is a highly anticipated movie and fans want to know more about it. The huge success of the first movie titled Joker augmented the demand for one more movie among fans. Read further to get some latest updates related to the imminent ...

In China, airlines plug 'all you can fly' deals to pierce coronavirus clouds

China Southern Airlines on Tuesday rolled out an all you can fly pass, becoming the latest in a fleet of cash-strapped carriers to join a promotional craze that analysts say has helped revive a coronavirus-ravaged air travel market. At leas...

US-China spats rattle world, prompting calls for unity

Antagonisms between the US and China are rattling governments around the world, prompting a German official to warn of Cold War 2.0 and Kenyas president to appeal for unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Global trade already was depress...

Record statement of rescued child labourers via video conference: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to record the statement of children, rescued from bonded labour, by Metropolitan Magistrates over video conferencing in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The High Court directed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020