Third petition in Rajasthan HC against Cong, BSP MLAs' merger

BJP leader Madan Dilawar on Tuesday filed another petition before the Rajasthan High Court against the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs in the state with Congress party. This is the third petition against the merger. Earlier today, Dilawar had filed a second petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of MLAs.

Speaking to ANI, Dilawar said that the petition seeks cancellation of the membership of the six BSP MLAs from the state legislative Assembly. "Rajasthan High Court had dismissed my petition observing that it did not include a copy of the Legislative Assembly Speaker's order for the merger of the BSP MLAs. He (Speaker) deliberately did not give me a copy of the order," Dilawar said.

He said that the Speaker has refused to give a copy of the order for the merger. Notably, Dilawar had also sat on a protest in the office of the Vidhan Sabha Secretary yesterday demanding a copy of the order given by Rajasthan Speaker on the merger.

The High Court, in relief for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, had yesterday dismissed Dilawar's plea against the merger. Dilawar moved the petition in the High Court seeking directions to quash the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party, which had helped the ruling party in retaining a majority in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. (ANI)