Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump alleges pharmaceutical industry is running false ads on his drug price plan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:34 IST
Trump alleges pharmaceutical industry is running false ads on his drug price plan

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the pharmaceutical industry for what he claimed were false advertisements alleging his drug price plan would raise the cost of prescriptions for U.S. senior citizens.

"Big Pharma is taking television ads trying to make the case that I am raising prescription drug prices on seniors. The ad is a lie!," he said on Twitter. "What I have done will lead to a 50% REDUCTION in prices, at least, & Big Pharma is not happy about it."

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

24 people test COVID-19 positive Chandigarh, tally rises to 934

Twenty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the tally to 934 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin. Five cases were reported in Sector-15, two cases each in Sector-46, Mauli Jagran, Sar...

Drug smuggling racket busted in Gurgaon, 4 Iraqi nationals arrested

The Gurgaon police and the Drugs Control Department on Tuesday busted a drug smuggling racket and arrested four Iraqi nationals, police said. Police said some drugs used in the treatment of novel coronavirus were also recovered from two ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL68 VIRUS-LD RECOVERY-FATALITY Indias COVID-19 fatality rate declines to 2.25 pc recovery rate rises to over 64 pc Health ministry New Delhi Indias COVID-19 fatality rate has progress...

Lockdown gave boost to sustainable biz, pushed closer towards profits: Grofers

Softbank-backed Grofers on Tuesday said the lockdown period has given its business a boost towards sustainability and helped it move closer to hitting profits by the end of next year. The online grocery platform, which has advanced its plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020