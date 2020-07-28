Left Menu
Twitter curbs Donald Trump Jr's account over COVID-19 tweet

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it limited access to Donald Trump Jr's account for 12 hours because a tweet he had posted violated the social media site's misinformation policy on COVID-19. The screenshot shared directly says that Twitter required the Tweet to be deleted because it violated our rules, and that we would limit some account functionality for 12 hours," a Twitter spokesman told Reuters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:47 IST
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it limited access to Donald Trump Jr's account for 12 hours because a tweet he had posted violated the social media site's misinformation policy on COVID-19. The eldest son of U.S. President Donald on Monday posted a video of doctors talking about the drug hydroxychloroquine. The video was taken down by the social media company for breaking its rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

Trump also retweeted a post late on Monday accusing Fauci and Democrats of suppressing the use of the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the novel coronavirus and included a link to the video, in which the doctors discount the need for face masks amid the pandemic. The video was also taken down by Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube after being widely shared.

"It is beyond the pale for Twitter to silence someone for sharing the views of medical professionals who happen to dissent with their anti-hydroxychloroquine narrative," said Andy Surabian, a spokesman for the president's son, after sharing a screenshot that showed Twitter had temporarily limited some of @DonaldJTrumpJr's account features. "We did not suspend the account. The screenshot shared directly says that Twitter required the Tweet to be deleted because it violated our rules, and that we would limit some account functionality for 12 hours," a Twitter spokesman told Reuters.

