Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Explainer: Trump's latest move to limit deportation protections for 'Dreamers'

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump took steps on Tuesday to limit deportation protections for 'Dreamers' who are living in the United States illegally after entering as children. The move follows Trump's defeat last month in the Supreme Court, which found that his administration had violated federal law in its initial attempt to end the program. Trump says he does not support parts of Senate Republican coronavirus relief bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not support everything in the Senate Republican coronavirus relief legislation but would not elaborate on what he did not like. Asked at a news briefing if there were aspects of the bill he did not support, Trump said: "Yeah, there are actually, and we'll be talking about it. There are also things that I very much support. But we'll be negotiating. It's sort of semi-irrelevant because the Democrats come with their needs and asks and the Republicans go with theirs." Republicans, Democrats face tough talks on coronavirus relief as deadline looms

U.S. Republicans and Democrats faced difficult talks on Tuesday on how best to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, after Republicans unveiled a relief proposal four days before millions of Americans lose unemployment benefits. Senate Republicans announced on Monday a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell touted as a "tailored and targeted" plan to reopen schools and businesses, while protecting companies from lawsuits. Mackenzie Scott donates $1.7 billion of her wealth since split with Jeff Bezos

MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon.com Inc's billionaire Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.7 billion of her wealth in the past year to causes including racial equality, LGBTQ rights, public health and climate change, she said in a blog post on Tuesday. Scott, who was previously known as MacKenzie Bezos, also announced her new last name, which she said was taken from her middle name. Lawmakers probe White House pressure over schools reopening amid coronavirus

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday asked the U.S. education secretary and head of a top government health agency for their correspondence with the White House to determine if political pressure influenced new federal recommendations on whether schools should reopen in the fall. Public comments from Republican President Donald Trump and members of his administration made clear that reopening schools was a priority and interfered in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) messages to the public, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Andy Levin said in a letter. California Latinos contracting COVID-19 at three times rate of whites

Latinos in California are becoming ill and dying from COVID-19 at far greater rates than other groups, the state's top health official warned on Tuesday, prompting new outreach and data collection efforts as cases surge. Latinos make up 39% of the population in the most populous U.S. state, but account for 56% of COVID-19 infections and 46% of deaths, the California Health and Human Services secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said in a conference call with reporters. With election looming, Trump hardens stance against 'Dreamer' immigrant program

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, bolstering his tough immigration stance in an election year, said on Tuesday it will reject any new applications for the so-called 'Dreamer' immigrant program and shorten the deportation protections of those whose eligibility is soon to expire. A senior administration official said there would be a lengthy review of a Supreme Court ruling last month that found the administration had erred in the way that it had decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in which some 644,000 immigrants are enrolled. Trump on Fauci's high approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'

President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Fauci's high approval ratings and joked that "nobody likes me" as he struggles to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "It can only be my personality," said Trump. Democrat Biden says he will name running mate in first week of August

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday he would name his running mate in the first week of August, days before he formally accepts his party's nomination at the Democratic National Convention. Biden's search for a vice presidential candidate has drawn intense scrutiny, in part because he would be the oldest president in U.S. history at 78 years old as of Inauguration Day. U.S. coronavirus relief bill would restore defense funds taken for Trump wall

U.S. Republicans' $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal proposes billions of dollars for the military, including hundreds of millions to restore funding shifted from the Defense Department to pay for President Donald Trump's Mexican border wall. Trump has made strict controls on immigration a signature issue of his presidency, and fight for re-election in November. To fund the wall he has promised to build on the border with Mexico, the Republican declared a national emergency to redirect funds from the Pentagon to the project.