Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat, his wife test COVID-19 positive

Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wished the couple a speedy recovery. State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had last week tested COVID-19 positive.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-07-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 09:10 IST
Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat, his wife test COVID-19 positive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested coronavirus positive. The information was shared by the minister himself on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

In the tweet, he appealed to those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested. Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wished the couple a speedy recovery.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had last week tested COVID-19 positive. He chaired the first virtual cabinet meeting from hospital on Tuesday and said that if the infection is detected early, then it is not incurable. A couple of days before Chouhan, state Co-operatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria was also found infected with coronavirus.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Sanofi, GSK Agree With UK Government To Supply Up To 60 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sanofi SANOFI AND GSK AGREE WITH THE UK GOVERNMENT TO SUPPLY UP TO 60 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE CO, GSK REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH THE UK GOVERNMENT FOR THE SUPPLY OF UP TO 60 MILLION DOSES OF A COVID-19 VACCINE SANOFI IS ALSO DEVE...

Indore: COVID-19 patients complain of loss of smell, taste

An increasing number of patients coming to a key COVID-19 facility in Madhya Pradeshs Indore are complaining of losing their sense of smell and taste, a doctor has said. A government official also said that around 50 per cent of COVID-19 pa...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extends gratitude to fans after recovering from COVID-19

Two days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19, the actor on Wednesday extended gratitude towards her fans for their prayers, concern, wishes and love. T...

Taro Pharma to acquire Canada’s Aquinox Pharmaceutical for USD 8.2 million

Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said a subsidiary of its American arm Taro Pharmaceutical will acquire Canadas Aquinox Pharmaceutical for USD 8.2 million approx Rs 61.35 crore in cash. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals is a corporation organised a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020