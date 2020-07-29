AAP holds protest on SDMC's new tax regime

The AAP on Wednesday held a protest march against the new tax regime announced by the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Senior party leader and PAC member Durgesh Pathak was among the AAP members who participated in the protest. The protest march started from the party headquarters and police stopped the protesters before they reached the BJP headquarters. They were detained and taken to Rajinder Nagar police station. "All of them were released later," said a senior police officer.

"Volunteers, Aam Aadmi Party leaders and councillors will continue opposing this decision at every level. The AAP will fight against this decision inside the SDMC house and also on the streets. The AAP has promised the people of Delhi that it will force the Bharatiya Janata Party to withdraw this decision," said Pathak. The BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday approved levying of professional tax on salaried individuals and others, amid furore from opposition AAP which protested the move in the SDMC House.

The House also approved the hike in property transfer tax and postponed the decision on electricity tax hike..