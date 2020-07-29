Left Menu
Development News Edition

'There's nothing like fear in my life': COVID-19-hit minister

Just four days ahead of getting infected with coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh's Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat had boasted, there is nothing like fear in my life, when asked about intense tours of his constituency Sanver in Indore district.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:04 IST
'There's nothing like fear in my life': COVID-19-hit minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Just four days ahead of getting infected with coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh's Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat had boasted, there is nothing like fear in my life when asked about intense tours of his constituency Sanver in Indore district. A video carrying the statement of Silawat went viral on social media on Wednesday, hours before the BJP leader, on late Tuesday night, had shared information on his Twitter handle about he and his wife getting infected with coronavirus.

The video was of July 24 when Silawat, accompanied by officials, was holding a 'chaupal' (meeting in a village), in the Sanver area near here to redress problems of local residents. When journalists asked him whether he was not afraid of coronavirus, the minister is heard replying in the video, Listen, there is nothing like fear in my life. The person in (referring to himself) front of you has taken such a big decision, left the ministership, MLAs post, and even Congress...is he afraid of anything?" Pointing a finger towards the sky, the minister said, I am afraid of only one thing (God).

Silawat, who was surrounded by his supporters, said he wears mask and adheres to social distancing norms. Meanwhile, the nodal officer for the prevention of COVID-19 in Indore, Amit Malakar, said the water resources minister and his wife are asymptomatic and as per protocols they are quarantined at home.

Silawat also took part in the virtual cabinet meeting from the NIC centre in the Indore Collectorate on Tuesday, hours before getting coronavirus positive reports. Silawat was among nearly two dozen Congress MLAs who quit the party and joined the BJP in March this year. He became a minister when the BJP formed government. He has to get elected in bypoll to keep his ministership.

The BJP minister is likely to contest bypoll from Sanver, the constituency from which he was elected on a Congress ticket in 2018. Ahead of the crucial by-election, he had been extensively touring the assembly segment.

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico could return to pre-pandemic economic activity in 2022 -central banker

Mexicos battered economy may not recover to levels seen before the coronavirus crisis until 2022 as it is poised to suffer the biggest quarterly contraction on record, a member of the Mexican central banks board said on Wednesday. Echoing p...

EXCLUSIVE-Arizona leads multi-state probe into older iPhones slowing, shutting down

Arizona is leading a multi-U.S. state probe into whether Apple Incs deliberate slowing of older iPhones violated deceptive trade practice laws, documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday showed.Last week, a separate document released by a t...

Assam records four more COVID-19 deaths, 1,348 new cases

Assam recorded four more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 92 as 1,348 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 36,295, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. An 85-year-old doctor...

COVID-19: Over 16,000 prisoners released on parole in Odisha to decongest prisons

As many as 16,789 inmates of different jails in Odisha have been released on parole to decongest prisons in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Wednesday. Director General of Prisons S K Upadhay made the announcement while re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020