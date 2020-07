'There's nothing like fear in my life': COVID-19-hit minister

Just four days ahead of getting infected with coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh's Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat had boasted, there is nothing like fear in my life when asked about intense tours of his constituency Sanver in Indore district. A video carrying the statement of Silawat went viral on social media on Wednesday, hours before the BJP leader, on late Tuesday night, had shared information on his Twitter handle about he and his wife getting infected with coronavirus.

The video was of July 24 when Silawat, accompanied by officials, was holding a 'chaupal' (meeting in a village), in the Sanver area near here to redress problems of local residents. When journalists asked him whether he was not afraid of coronavirus, the minister is heard replying in the video, Listen, there is nothing like fear in my life. The person in (referring to himself) front of you has taken such a big decision, left the ministership, MLAs post, and even Congress...is he afraid of anything?" Pointing a finger towards the sky, the minister said, I am afraid of only one thing (God).

Silawat, who was surrounded by his supporters, said he wears mask and adheres to social distancing norms. Meanwhile, the nodal officer for the prevention of COVID-19 in Indore, Amit Malakar, said the water resources minister and his wife are asymptomatic and as per protocols they are quarantined at home.

Silawat also took part in the virtual cabinet meeting from the NIC centre in the Indore Collectorate on Tuesday, hours before getting coronavirus positive reports. Silawat was among nearly two dozen Congress MLAs who quit the party and joined the BJP in March this year. He became a minister when the BJP formed government. He has to get elected in bypoll to keep his ministership.

The BJP minister is likely to contest bypoll from Sanver, the constituency from which he was elected on a Congress ticket in 2018. Ahead of the crucial by-election, he had been extensively touring the assembly segment.