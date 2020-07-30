Leaders across political divide condole Somen Mitra's death

Left Menu
Leaders across West Bengal's political divide on Thursday condoled the death of state Congress president Somen Mitra, describing him as a grassroots politician who valued personal relationships despite political rivalry. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee also condoled Mitra's death. Trinamool Congress leader and senior West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee said Mitra was instrumental in bringing him into politics as a student leader in the early 1970s.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Leaders across West Bengal's political divide on Thursday condoled the death of state Congress president Somen Mitra, describing him as a grassroots politician who valued personal relationships despite political rivalry. Mitra passed away at a Kolkata hospital early Thursday. He was 78.

Veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose recalled his personal equations with Mitra and said his death was a blow to "the secular and democratic forces in the state who are trying to forge a united fight against the BJP and Trinamool Congress." Bose recalled how Mitra rose above party politics and kept intact personal equations with him and leaders of other parties. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said it was a great loss for Bengal politics.

"Somen da's death means the end of an era. We might have had differences of political ideology, but over and above this, he was a people's leader who had a long, chequered political innings," Ghosh said. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee also condoled Mitra's death.

Trinamool Congress leader and senior West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee said Mitra was instrumental in bringing him into politics as a student leader in the early 1970s. "I had lost a great friend when Priyo da (former union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi) died two years back. Now Somen has also gone all of a sudden. In the last two days I heard he is recovering. But this morning I got the shocking news," Mukherjee said.

He described Mitra as a dedicated and brave party worker. TMC MP Sougata Roy said Mitra was an organisation man, and recalled how he fought against the "Naxal and CPI(M) terror" in the 1970s. He also recollected how Mitra strengthened the Congress party in the state.

"We don't belong to the same party but I have great respect for him," Roy said. Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he has lost his "guardian in politics".

Congress leader in the West Bengal Assembly Abdul Mannan recalled how he was inducted into the party by Mitra, who was "hugely popular among grassroots workers". "He earned their love and respect," Mannan said.

"We had arguments and differences. But that never soured our relationship as an elder and younger brother. He was a legendary leader," Mannan said. Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said Mitra believed in "balanced politics" and never attacked his rivals personally.

Mitra passed away early Thursday morning following a heart attack. He had kidney and heart problems but tested negative for COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and son.

A three-time president of the Congress in West Bengal, Mitra was a seven-term MLA.

