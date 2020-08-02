Former speaker of Goa Assembly Anant Shet dies

Former speaker of Goa Assembly and BJP leader Anant Shet died on Sunday morning at a hospital near here, a party leader said. He was 59.

Shet breathed his last at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji where he was admitted after prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife and son.

He was speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly from January 12, 2016 to March 14, 2017. He represented the Mayem Assembly constituency in North Goa district from 2007 to 2017.

Condoling Shet's death, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant described him as a grassroot leader. "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly and Senior BJP leader Shri Anant Shet. A grassroot leader and very humble and down to earth person. His contribution towards the state and service to the people will always be remembered," he tweeted.

BJP state general secretary Narendra Sawaikar also expressed grief over Shet's death. "Saddened to learn about sad and untimely demise of 2 time MLA of Mayem and former speaker #AnantShet. My deepest condolences to his family. May his departed soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti! he said in a tweet.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat also expressed his condolences. Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Anant Vishnu Shet. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace." PTI RPS GK GK