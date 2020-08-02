Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days -Pompeo

In a separate interview on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews the national security implications of foreign business deals, is looking at the matter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:39 IST
Trump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days -Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump will take action shortly on Chinese software companies that are feeding data directly to the Beijing government, posing a risk to U.S. national security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

"President Trump has said 'enough' and we're going to fix it and so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo said on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures." The news comes after Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One on Friday that he would issue an order for social media platform TikTok to be banned in the United States as early as Saturday.

Over the last several months, U.S. officials have repeatedly said TikTok under its current Chinese parent company, Beijing-based software firm ByteDance poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles. "They're true privacy issues for the American people and for a long time, a long time the United States just said 'well goodness if we're having fun with it, or if a company can make money off of it, we're going to permit that to happen,'" Pompeo said.

In response, under a recent proposal, ByteDance is willing to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok to Microsoft in a bid to make a deal with the White House, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday. That offer has gained some support from allies of the president, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. In a separate interview on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews the national security implications of foreign business deals, is looking at the matter.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains forecast in Kerala this week; Low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal

Several parts of Kerala received rains on Sunday under the influence of the South West monsoon as the Met office forecast heavy showers over the next few days with a low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal. Thalassery in Kannu...

Motor racing-Hamilton limps to record British GP win after late puncture

A lucky Lewis Hamilton limped home to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory with his heart in his mouth, a prayer on his lips and three wheels on his car after a last-lap puncture on Sunday.In an astonishing end to a race he had domin...

1 killed, 18 injured in car bomb blast at Jalalabad prison's entrance gate

One person has been killed and 18 people have been injured in a car bomb blast that exploded at the entrance gate of the Jalalabad prison. TOLO news quoted a spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, as saying, 1 person was ...

Pediatric experts offer tips for children's mental health in transition back to school

It is quite normal for children, and adolescents to have some level of stress or anxiety about going back to school or any other institution. This year, fears of getting sick, school safety protocols for COVID-19, or heightened tensions aro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020