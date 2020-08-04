Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rebel MLAs should forego BJP's hospitality and discuss issues with us: Randeep Surjewala

The rebel Congress MLAs of Rajasthan should forego the hospitality provided to them by BJP in Haryana and come to converse with the party leadership to resolve the crisis, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Tuesday.

ANI | Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:09 IST
Rebel MLAs should forego BJP's hospitality and discuss issues with us: Randeep Surjewala
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The rebel Congress MLAs of Rajasthan should forego the hospitality provided to them by BJP in Haryana and come to converse with the party leadership to resolve the crisis, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Tuesday. "We maintain that the rebel Congress MLAs of Rajasthan should refuse the hospitality provided to them by BJP in Haryana and should come to a table to converse with us," Surjewala told reporters.

"In Haryana, there are incidents of crime happening on the roads but the state government there is engaged in providing security to the rebel Rajasthan Congress MLAs. BJP is using money power to destabilise the Rajasthan government but they will not be successful in their conspiracy," he added. Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief on July 14.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. A charge denied by the BJP. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Disposed PPE could be turned into biofuel, say Indian scientists

Indian scientists have suggested a method to convert the plastic used in personal protective equipment PPE into renewable liquid fuels, an advance that could help mitigate the problem of dumped PPE, currently being disposed of at unpreceden...

India is conducting 479 tests per day per million population for detection of COVID-19: Health ministry.

India is conducting 479 tests per day per million population for detection of COVID-19 Health ministry....

Need long-term policy to boost oil palm cultivation in India: OPDPA

A long-term policy is required to encourage oil palm cultivation in India as the country is currently dependent on imports, processors body OPDPA said on Tuesday. The Oil Palm Developers And Processors Association OPDPA said there is a huge...

IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram appointed Deputy Secretary in PMO

IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Ministers Office PMO, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on TuesdayRam, a 2008 batch IAS officer, is serving in his cadre state MaharashtraHe has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020