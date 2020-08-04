Rawat asks people to light diyas at home to mark bhoomi pujan of Ram temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Tuesday the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be a "red-letter day" in the country's history and urged people to celebrate it by lighting diyas at home. "Several battles were fought and hundreds of people sacrificed their lives for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It will be a red-letter day in the history of India when Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for it tomorrow," Rawat said in a message.

"My appeal to people is to celebrate the golden occasion like Deepawali by lighting diyas at their homes," he added. There is great eagerness among people of all sections to witness the occasion when the prime minister will do the bhoomi pujan and lay the foundation stone of the temple in Ayodhya, he said.

Pradesh BJP also made a similar appeal to people and has lined up a slew of programmes at its office here to mark the occasion. "Rangolis will be made at 10.30 am at the Pradesh BJP office here. The live telecast of bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya by the prime minister will then be broadcast on a big screen for everyone to see which will be followed by distribution of sweets," Pradesh BJP Vice President Devendra Bhasin said.

"Recitation of the Sundar Kand will be held at 4.30 pm and diyas will be lit up after sunset," Bhasin said. Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat and senior office-bearers of the party will be present on the occasion, he said.

Former Pradesh BJP president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt also asked people to celebrate the occasion by lighting diyas describing it as the "realisation of a dream" and the "most fitting tribute" to those who sacrificed their lives for the temple..