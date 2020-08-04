Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rawat asks people to light diyas at home to mark bhoomi pujan of Ram temple

It will be a red-letter day in the history of India when Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for it tomorrow," Rawat said in a message. "My appeal to people is to celebrate the golden occasion like Deepawali by lighting diyas at their homes," he added.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:23 IST
Rawat asks people to light diyas at home to mark bhoomi pujan of Ram temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Tuesday the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be a "red-letter day" in the country's history and urged people to celebrate it by lighting diyas at home. "Several battles were fought and hundreds of people sacrificed their lives for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It will be a red-letter day in the history of India when Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for it tomorrow," Rawat said in a message.

"My appeal to people is to celebrate the golden occasion like Deepawali by lighting diyas at their homes," he added. There is great eagerness among people of all sections to witness the occasion when the prime minister will do the bhoomi pujan and lay the foundation stone of the temple in Ayodhya, he said.

Pradesh BJP also made a similar appeal to people and has lined up a slew of programmes at its office here to mark the occasion. "Rangolis will be made at 10.30 am at the Pradesh BJP office here. The live telecast of bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya by the prime minister will then be broadcast on a big screen for everyone to see which will be followed by distribution of sweets," Pradesh BJP Vice President Devendra Bhasin said.

"Recitation of the Sundar Kand will be held at 4.30 pm and diyas will be lit up after sunset," Bhasin said. Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat and senior office-bearers of the party will be present on the occasion, he said.

Former Pradesh BJP president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt also asked people to celebrate the occasion by lighting diyas describing it as the "realisation of a dream" and the "most fitting tribute" to those who sacrificed their lives for the temple..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lord Ram embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum; my belief that this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe his virtues: L K Advani.

Lord Ram embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum my belief that this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe his virtues L K Advani....

People's trust and confidence in economy have evaporated: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government on the state of the economy, saying peoples trust and confidence in the economy have evaporated and the situation has deteriorated. In a tweet, he said neither the prime minist...

It only confirms reality of Pak’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terror: MEA on Pak releasing new map.

It only confirms reality of Paks obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terror MEA on Pak releasing new map....

Delhi's COVID-19 cases stand at 1,39,156

Delhi on Tuesday reported 674 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national capitals coronavirus cases count to 1,39,156, said the Delhi government. Delhis active cases count has fallen under 10,000 mark with 9,897 active cases.The number of fata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020