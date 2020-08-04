Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Rath charioteer’ Advani said temple symbolises struggle between ‘genuine’ and ‘pseudo’ secularism

The Somnath temple, which was looted and destroyed several times before being reconstructed under the supervision of Sardar Patel in 1951, was a testimony of India's determination to erase the history of bigoted alien attacks and regain its lost cultural treasure, Advani said in his book. In September of 1990, Advani, then the BJP president, started the ‘rath yatra’ that led his party to political power and forever changed its fortunes, from Somnath.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:32 IST
'Rath charioteer’ Advani said temple symbolises struggle between ‘genuine’ and ‘pseudo’ secularism
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former deputy prime minister, BJP patriarch and, above all, a key architect of the Ram temple whose 'rath yatra' gave fillip and form to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, L K Advani won't keep his date with history on Wednesday. The 95-year-old, who in 1990 charioted the 'Ram rath' that made him the face of Hindutva politics and was instrumental in consolidating support for the BJP, said in his autobiography that the temple is a symbol of the "struggle between genuine secularism and pseudo secularism". Advani won't be in Ayodhya for the 'bhumi poojan' of the temple because of his age. In his 2008 autobiography "My Country, My Life", he expressed the hope that it would write a new chapter in national integration.

In his book, he linked the Ram temple – being built where a large section of devout Hindus believes is where Ram was born – to the Somnath temple in Gujarat where he started his 'rath yatra' from. The Somnath temple, which was looted and destroyed several times before being reconstructed under the supervision of Sardar Patel in 1951, was a testimony of India's determination to erase the history of bigoted alien attacks and regain its lost cultural treasure, Advani said in his book.

In September of 1990, Advani, then the BJP president, started the 'rath yatra' that led his party to political power and forever changed its fortunes, from Somnath. Accompanying him on the journey was Narendra Modi, now prime minister. Advani described the 'rath yatra' as the most "decisive transformational" event of his political journey. It catapulted him to dizzying political heights. The plan was to end the 'yatra' in Ayodhya after passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. But it ended prematurely at Samastipur in Bihar on October 23, 1990 with Advani's arrest.

He was arrested on the orders of then Bihar chief minister and Janta Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and kept in detention at an irrigation department bungalow in Massanjore near Dumka, which is now in Jharkhand. Slogans of "Jai Shri Ram", "Saugandh Ram ki Khate Hain Mandir Wahin Banayenge" and "Jo Hindu Hit Ki Baat Karega Wahi Desh Pe Raj Karega" followed the 'yatra' wherever it passed, leading to communal polarisation and tension, and riots in some places. Advani countered the reports, writing in his book that the recurring theme in his speeches was of a positive approach to religious faith and "Ram bhakti se lok shakti jagrut ho sakti hai (worship of Ram can awaken the strength of people).

Underlining that the Ayodhya movement was the continuation of the spirit of Somnath, Advani wrote that it is important to know the history of the Somnath temple to understand the movement for a Ram temple. The Somnath temple, he said, stands as a sobering reminder that a weak nation that cannot defend itself against external attacks stands to lose its cultural heritage also besides political freedom. Crediting Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and others for its reconstruction, he said, "… it is a proud testimony of India's determination to erase the history of bigoted alien attacks and regain its lost cultural treasure." Everything the leaders did in realizing the dream of the Somnath temple "echoed loudly" in his mind when the Ayodhya issue became centre stage of national politics. Suggesting that fragmented votes of Hindus and the consolidated votes of Muslims created a "pernicious dynamic" in Indian politics in 1990s, Advani said because of this many political parties didn't support the temple issue and "justified it in the name of secularism".

"Thus, the Ayodhya issue no longer remained limited to construction of the Ramjanambhoomi temple. Rather, it became the symbol of a struggle between genuine secularism and pseudo-secularism," Advani wrote. Stating that the debate around the temple issue presented two opposite conceptions about India's nationhood, Advani said these were the unifying concepts of cultural nationalism and dividing concept of anti-Hindu nationalism.

"It was in this context that the BJP decided to support the Ramjanambhoomi movement," he said. In 1989, the BJP hitched its bandwagon to the Ram temple issue by passing for the first time a resolution supporting the construction of a Ram temple in its national executive meeting in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. In his conclusion to the Ayodhya chapter in the book, Advani expressed the hope that the Ayodhya mission would be completed through the joint efforts of Hindus and Muslims and it will write "a new chapter in mutual reconciliation and national integration".

On December 6, 1992, the 16th century Mughal era Babri Masjid, which a section of Hindus believed was built at the spot where Ram was born, was demolished. Advani, who was present in Ayodhya, described it as the "saddest day" of his life. While Advani strongly defends the Ram Janambhoomi movement for the construction of temple and the participation of the BJP in his book, he also expresses his feelings on the "ill-fated culmination" of the movement.

Advani is facing a trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Riding on the success of the 'yatra', the BJP become a second pole in Indian politics along with the Congress. And Advani was pushed to forefront, going on to become deputy prime minister during the BJP-led NDA government from 1999 to 2004.

The 'yatra' not only made Advani the face of Hindutva politics but also the 'hardline' BJP leader compared to Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was seen as a liberal.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Web portal for management of development works in Haryana's urban local bodies

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Tuesday launched a web portal to manage and monitor development works in all urban local bodies in the state. Vij said the Works Management System will be completely paperless, centralised and web-based. It w...

Banks sanction Rs 1.38 lakh crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said banks have sanctioned loans of about Rs 1,37,586 crore under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS for MSME sector, hit hard by the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. ...

SC restrains Centre from discharging SSC women Navy officers pending their claim for PC

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained the Centre from discharging the Short Service Commissioner SSC women officers in Indian Navy from service pending consideration of their claims for grant of Permanent Commission PC. The top court on Marc...

Airtel shareholders approve VSAT operations merger scheme

Bharti Airtels shareholders have approved a proposed scheme of arrangement between Airtel, Bharti Airtel Services, Hughes Communications India and HCIL Comtel, with 99.98 per cent of votes cast in favour of the merger. In May last year, tel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020