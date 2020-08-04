Left Menu
Modi govt lacks the ability to fix economy: Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team neither have the "understanding, the tools nor the ability" to fix the Indian economy, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:02 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team neither have the "understanding, the tools nor the ability" to fix the Indian economy, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. In a tweet earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi said that it is only a matter of time before every Indian is forced to understand the same.

Commenting on the health of the country's economy, the former party president said "the atmosphere is dire" (roughly translated from Hindi). "People's trust and confidence in the economy have evaporated. The Prime Minister and his team have neither the understanding, the tools nor the ability to fix the problem. It is only a question of time before every Indian is forced to understand this," Gandhi's tweet read.

He also tweeted an article, co-authored by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, published in a national daily on August 3. (ANI)

