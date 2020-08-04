Qureshi writes to UN official on Kashmir issue: FO

Left Menu
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again written to the President of the UN Security Council, raising the Kashmir issue, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:07 IST
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again written to the President of the UN Security Council, raising the Kashmir issue, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday. Qureshi sent the letter ahead of the first anniversary of India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into two Union territories. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

In his letter, Qureshi has raised the issue of India's new domicile rules in Jammu and Kashmir, and also conveyed Pakistan's concern over the alleged ceasefire violations on the Line of Control, the Foreign Office said. He earlier sent letters to the President of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General on March 9 and May 21.

