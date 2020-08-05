Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia Supreme Court places former President Uribe under house arrest

Duque has repeatedly defended Uribe and said in a video statement on Tuesday he would always believe in the innocence of the former president. The case stems from a long-running feud between the right-wing Uribe and leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 06:09 IST
Colombia Supreme Court places former President Uribe under house arrest

Colombia's Supreme Court placed former President Alvaro Uribe under house arrest in a unanimous decision on Tuesday while a fraud and witness tampering case continues. Uribe, a mentor of President Ivan Duque who now serves as a senator, has repeatedly declared his innocence in the case and questioned the court's independence.

The court reached the decision after concluding there was potential for obstruction of justice to take place, it said in a statement. "Senator Uribe will serve out his confinement in his residence, from where he can continue to mount his defense," the court said.

According to local media, Uribe is at his country house in Cordoba province. "The privation of my liberty causes me profound sadness for my wife, for my family, and for Colombians who still believe that I have done something good for the country," Uribe wrote on Twitter before the court published its decision.

The Supreme Court ruling is the first ever in Colombia ordering the detention of a former president. Duque has repeatedly defended Uribe and said in a video statement on Tuesday he would always believe in the innocence of the former president.

The case stems from a long-running feud between the right-wing Uribe and leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda. In 2012, Uribe accused Cepeda of orchestrating a plot to tie him to right-wing paramilitary groups.

But in 2018 the court said Cepeda had collected information from former fighters as part of his work and had not paid or pressured former paramilitaries. Instead it was Uribe who was at fault, the court said, adding that his allies had undertaken new witness tampering efforts even after its original ruling.

Uribe and lawmaker Alvaro Hernan Prada face prison terms of up to 12 years. That would put Uribe in the ranks of other former Latin American presidents, including Brazil's Lula da Silva and Peru's Alberto Fujimori, who have served time in confinement. "There is no one in Colombia who is above justice or the law, no matter how influential they are," Cepeda said in a virtual news conference.

A celebration of the court's decision is planned in Bogota on Tuesday evening, while Uribe supporters are set to gather in their cars to protest the ruling. Uribe is best known for mounting an aggressive offensive against Marxist guerrillas during his 2002 to 2010 tenure. He and his family have long been accused of paramilitary links. His brother Santiago is facing a murder charge.

Uribe's detention may weaken the cohesion of the Democratic Center in Congress as Duque ties to pass reforms meant to help manage the fallout of coronavirus. Right-wing paramilitary groups, formed in the 1980s to fight leftist rebels, were financed by drug traffickers, ranchers and landowners. The groups ruled through terror, committing massacres, rape and mass displacements.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

No Butler, no problem for Heat in win over Celtics

Bam Adebayo produced a double-double with 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, to lead the Miami Heat to a 112-106 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in an NBA restart game at Lake Buena Vista, Fl. The Heat played without leadin...

UPDATE 2-China, U.S. to review trade deal, air other grievances on Aug 15 -sources

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 videoconference, two people familiar with the plans said. ...

Bieber prevails again as Indians down Reds

Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth inning to improve to 3-0 as the visiting Cleveland Indians beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Tuesday night. Reyes first home run of ...

Odisha CM calls for one-minute prayer today for COVID warriors

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called on people of the state to join him in one-minute prayer at 6 pm on Wednesday for the COVID warriors who lost their lives in the State. The human race is going through the most difficult period in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020