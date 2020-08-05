Shocked and saddened: PM Modi on explosion in Beirut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in a massive explosion that rocked Beirut and said India's thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured

More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured in the explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday that flattened much of the city's port

"Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet quoting Modi.