PM Modi violated oath of office by laying foundation stone of Ram Temple: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:26 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "India is a secular country. Prime Minister has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. This is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva," Owaisi told reporters here.

"The Prime Minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years," he said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi performed 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya today.

The Hyderabad MP had earlier suggested that Modi should not attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple as Prime Minister.He said the PM "should say that he will go in his personal capacity and no TV channel should live telecast". "I have said in an interview to Outlook magazine that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend that event. Because if he attends that function as the Prime Minister then a message will go in the country that the Prime Minister is supporting people of one faith only," Owaisi said.

"There is no religion of the country. Do India and the Government of India have a religion? He is the Prime Minister of Muslims, Hindus, Dalits, Backwards, Sikhs, Christians, and those also who do not believe in any faith," he had said. (ANI)

