Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Trump adviser plans book on future of polarised America

The New York-based Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced on Wednesday that it has acquired a book by Hill, former deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council at the White House. Hill's testimony last year on Capitol Hill reinforced the central complaint of the impeachment inquiry — that Trump used his leverage over Ukraine, a young Eastern European democracy facing Russian aggression, to pursue political gain.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:49 IST
Ex-Trump adviser plans book on future of polarised America

Fiona Hill, a key witness in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, is going to be sharing her views about the future of a polarized America. The New York-based Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced on Wednesday that it has acquired a book by Hill, former deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council at the White House.

Hill's testimony last year on Capitol Hill reinforced the central complaint of the impeachment inquiry — that Trump used his leverage over Ukraine, a young Eastern European democracy facing Russian aggression, to pursue political gain. Senior editor Alex Littlefield acquired North American rights to the book from Andrew Nurnberg Associates, based in London.

Hill's book, titled “There Is Nothing for You Here: Opportunity in an Age of Decline," is to be released in the fall of 2021. “The book will draw on Dr. Hill's deep expertise in the United States and Europe, as well as her personal experience on both continents, to explain how our current, polarised moment is the result of long historical trends — from imperial overreach to postindustrial decline — that have long afflicted Russia and the United Kingdom, and which now are beginning to affect the United States,” the publisher said in a statement.

“Hill will describe the origins and growth of deep, geographically concentrated opportunity gaps, and show how they have fuelled the rise of populism at home and abroad.” Hill, a British-born coal miner's daughter who became a U.S. citizen in 2002, worked for Republican and Democratic administrations. She said she joined the Trump White House because she shared the Republican president's belief that relations with Russia needed to improve.

Still, she was adamant that Russia was gearing up to intervene again in the 2020 U.S. election, declaring, “We are running out of time to stop them.” Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives over charges he abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election and obstructed Congress in its investigation. He was acquitted by the Republican-led Senate..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Videos show explosion in N.Korean town - reports

Videos shot from China show an explosion lighting up the night sky across the border in North Korea, multiple media reported on Wednesday, in what one South Korean outlet said was an apparent gas leak that caused a deadly blast on Monday. R...

UP reports over 4K cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,078 COVID-19 cases and 40 new fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally to over 1.04 lakh and death toll from the disease to 1,857. However, the state government said 4,154 cases were reported in the las...

Oman to lift internal travel restrictions, reduce curfew

Oman will on Saturday lift a domestic ban on travel between provinces, imposed on July 25 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, the state news agency ONA said on Wednesday.From Saturday it will ...

Indian-origin man fined for breaching 'stay home' notice in Singapore

A 63-year old Indian-origin Singapore citizen was fined 5,000 Singapore dollars on Wednesday for breaching his coronavirus stay at home notice, according to a media report. Dharamnath Singh was fined on one charge of exposing others to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020