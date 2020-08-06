Poland's leader sworn in for 2nd term amid virus precautions

Poland's leader sworn in for 2nd term amid virus precautionsPTI | Warsaw | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:28 IST
Poland's conservative President Andrzej Duda has been sworn in for a second term before parliament members
Most opposition parliamentarians and some former leaders did not attend the ceremony to show their disapproval of what they call Duda's disregard for the Constitution during his first term, and his almost total acceptance of the ruling right-wing party's policies that have put Poland at odds with European Union leaders
Duda won 51.03% of votes in the July 12 election runoff while his challenger, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, received 48.97 per cent votes.
