Veteran CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty dies of COVID-19
Senior CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, party sources said. He was 76. Chakraborty, the three-time transport minister of West Bengal from 1982 to 1996, was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:18 IST
Senior CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, party sources said. He was 76.
Chakraborty, the three-time transport minister of West Bengal from 1982 to 1996, was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30. He was also a two-time Rajya Sabha member and a veteran trade unionist.
"He died this afternoon. He was on ventilation for the last few days," a party leader said. He is survived by daughter Ushasi Chakraborty, an actor.
Chakraborty is the second notable politician from the state to die of COVID-19. Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh succumbed to the contagion in June. On Wednesday, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Subhash Bose also died of COVID-19.