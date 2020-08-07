Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Democrats press Postal Service after reports of delayed mail

The top two Democrats in Congress on Thursday called on the new U.S. Postal Service head to reverse changes that they say are resulting in delayed mail during a national health crisis that has made Americans more reliant on deliveries. In a letter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the operational changes put in place by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a supporter of President Donald Trump, who took over the agency in June. New York sues to break up NRA, accuses it of corruption

New York state's attorney general sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use and to buy the silence and loyalty of former employees. The lawsuit filed in a Manhattan court by Attorney General Letitia James alleges NRA leaders paid for family trips to the Bahamas, private jets and expensive meals that contributed to a $64 million reduction in the NRA's balance sheet in three years, turning a surplus into a deficit. AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it expects all its international theaters to resume operations in the next two to three weeks, while two-thirds or more of its U.S. theaters are set to reopen later this month. Movie theaters across the world were shuttered since mid-March when several countries imposed strict lockdowns and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Government health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead'

White House health experts are warning of an uptick in the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in U.S. cities including Boston, Chicago and Washington, urging local leaders to maintain health safety measures to avoid a surge. "This is a predictor of trouble ahead," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Thursday. Trailing in election polls, Trump says rival Biden opposes God and guns

U.S. Republican President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday that his Democratic opponent in November's election, Joe Biden, is "against God," even though Biden himself frequently discusses how his Catholic faith has guided his actions as a public official. With Trump trailing Biden in four recent polls in Ohio, the president was fighting to win voters in the traditional swing state as the coronavirus pandemic threatens his chances of a second term. After addressing a small crowd at a Cleveland airport on Thursday, Trump went on to deliver a campaign-style speech at a Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio. Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at boosting U.S. production of medicines and medical equipment, lowering drug prices and protecting the United States against shortfalls in a future pandemic. Trump said the order would also support advanced manufacturing processes that would benefit U.S. pharmaceutical companies. Homeland Security chief says department is reviewing complaints excessive force used in Portland

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is reviewing "a number" of complaints that its agents used excessive force against anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, though so far no one has been disciplined, the department's acting head said on Thursday. Acting Secretary Chad Wolf testified to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs about the federal response to long-running protests in Portland, where state and city officials complained that the presence of federal officers inflamed protests. Trump loses bid to add fourth U.S. campaign debate with Biden in early September

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign on Thursday lost its bid for a fourth debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden in early September. In rejecting the request, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it remains committed to the current schedule of three 90-minute debates beginning in late September. Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19, cancels plans to greet Trump in Cleveland

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump when he arrives in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory. A statement issued on DeWine's Twitter feed said the governor, a Republican, had no symptoms at the present time and would return to the Ohio capital of Columbus to quarantine at home for the next 14 days. Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted also took the coronavirus test and tested negative, DeWine's statement said. Justice Department to send agents to St. Louis and Memphis to fight crime

Federal law enforcement agents will be sent to St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, to help fight violent crime, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The announcement marks an expansion of "Operation Legend," a plan introduced last month in several cities to address spikes in crimes such as murder.