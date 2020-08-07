Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is a Trump White House acceptance speech legal?

Trump turned a recent Rose Garden speech on China into a lengthy attack on Biden, saying his opponent's “entire career has been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party.” The No. 2 Senate Republican, John Thune of South Dakota, noted that even though Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are exempt from the Hatch Act, federal government employees must refrain from participating in partisan political activity. “I think anything you do on federal property would seem to be problematic,” according to Thune.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:22 IST
Is a Trump White House acceptance speech legal?

President Donald Trump instantly ignited new controversy when he said recently that he may deliver his nomination acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention at the White House. But using the Rose Garden, the Executive Mansion or even the Oval Office as the backdrop for his speech capping the Aug. 24-27 convention would mark an unprecedented use of federal property for partisan political purposes.

Critics allege it would violate ethics laws, such as the Hatch Act, which limits political activity by federal workers, although few have faced penalties. Trump says the idea is well within the law. “It is legal. There is no Hatch Act because it doesn't pertain to the president,” Trump said Wednesday.

While the president is exempt from the act, ethics experts said, presidential staffers working to pull off the event would be in jeopardy. “The rule prohibiting political activity on government property still applies, regardless of the Hatch Act's exception for the president,” according to Kedric Payne, ethics director at the Campaign Legal Center. “Any federal employee who helps facilitate the acceptance speech risks violating the Hatch Act.” Here is an overview of the controversy: Presidents typically hold their nominating conventions in large arenas in states critical to victory, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced candidates to change the way they campaign.

All four days of the Republican National Convention were planned for Charlotte, North Carolina, until Trump feuded with the state's Democratic governor over coronavirus health restrictions. Trump then moved the speech and some other elements of the convention to Jacksonville, Florida, a decision welcomed by the state's Republican governor. But the president later canceled those plans because of a resurgence of the coronavirus in Florida.

Trump says delivering the speech at the White House would save travel costs of flying the entire presidential entourage to the convention, though he hadn't made cost an issue until now. “If I use the White House, we save tremendous amounts of money for the government in terms of security, traveling. ... I think it would be a very convenient location," Trump said.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he'd accept his party's nomination in a speech delivered in his home state of Delaware instead of the planned convention in Milwaukee. Presidents historically have avoided using the White House for strictly political events, though Trump has shown disregard for traditional efforts to separate governing and campaigning. Trump turned a recent Rose Garden speech on China into a lengthy attack on Biden, saying his opponent's “entire career has been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party.” The No. 2 Senate Republican, John Thune of South Dakota, noted that even though Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are exempt from the Hatch Act, federal government employees must refrain from participating in partisan political activity.

“I think anything you do on federal property would seem to be problematic,” according to Thune. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a former justice on the Texas Supreme Court, expressed similar concern.

“I would have to have somebody show me where it says he could do that. I would think on government property would be problematic,” Cornyn said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Mobile medical team, 15 ambulances sent to Rajamala: Kerala health minister on Idduki landslide incident

A mobile medical team and 15 ambulances were sent to the landslide site at Rajamala in Idduki district on Kerala on Friday, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said. Shailaja said that a mobile medical team and 15 ambulances have been sent ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit as Sino-U.S. tensions spike, Turkish lira in the doldrums

Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump issued bans on popular Chinese apps, further escalating tensions with Beijing, while the Turkish lira hit a fresh record low in a new phase of high volatility trading....

Sterling falls on U.S.-China escalation, erasing gains from BoE meeting

Sterling resumed its role as a risk-driven currency on Friday, falling against the dollar as global market sentiment turned sour after an escalation of U.S.-China tensions.World stocks tumbled and the U.S. dollar rose after U.S. President D...

Oman lifts internal travel restriction before tropical storm

Oman will lift a two-week domestic ban on travel between provinces a day earlier than planned on Friday, before the expected arrival of a large tropical storm, state news agency ONA said. The ban on travel between governorates was imposed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020