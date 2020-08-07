Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lanka’s Rajapaksa clan registers landslide win in parliamentary polls; gets two-thirds majority

The Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP), led by prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, won in 145 constituencies, bagging a total of 150 seats with its allies, a two-thirds majority in the 225-member Parliament, according to the results announced by the election commission on Friday. It won all but four of the 22 electoral districts on offer, polling 6.8 million votes (59.9 per cent).

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:02 IST
Lanka’s Rajapaksa clan registers landslide win in parliamentary polls; gets two-thirds majority

Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn in as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister for the fourth time on Sunday after his party registered a landslide victory in the general election, securing two-thirds majority in Parliament needed to amend the Constitution to further consolidate the powerful Rajapaksa family's grip on power. The Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP), led by prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, won in 145 constituencies, bagging a total of 150 seats with its allies, a two-thirds majority in the 225-member Parliament, according to the results announced by the election commission on Friday.

It won all but four of the 22 electoral districts on offer, polling 6.8 million votes (59.9 per cent). The 74-year-old Prime Minister Mahinda thanked the Sri Lankan people for putting their faith in the SLPP and said that the country will not stand disappointed during its tenure.

“Heartfelt gratitude to all SriLankans for placing their trust in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, myself and the PodujanaParty and voting for the ‘Saubhagye Dakkama’ election manifesto in overwhelming numbers. We will ensure Sri Lanka will not stand disappointed during our tenure,” he said. Mahinda will be sworn in as the new prime minister for the fourth time on Sunday at a ceremony at the historic Buddhist temple of Kelaniya, a north Colombo suburb, according to an official statement.

He created a record in polling over 500,000 individual preference votes, the highest ever recorded by a candidate in the history of elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate Mahinda on the outcome of the elections and said the two sides will work together to further advance all areas of bilateral cooperation and to take their special ties to ever newer heights.

"Thank you PM @narendramodi for your congratulatory phone call. With the strong support of the people of #SriLanka, I look forward to working with you closely to further enhance the long-standing cooperation between our two countries. Sri Lanka & India are friends & relations," Mahinda tweeted. The Rajapaksa family has dominated Sri Lankan politics for two decades. Mahinda was previously president, from 2005 to 2015.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had won the November presidential election on the SLPP ticket. In the parliamentary election, he was seeking 150 seats mandatory to execute constitutional changes, including to repeal the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which had curbed the presidential powers while strengthening the role of Parliament.

Activists, already alarmed by the diminishing space for dissent and criticism in the island nation, fear such a move could lead to authoritarianism. Meanwhile, the biggest casualty from the election outcome was the United National Party (UNP) of former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The UNP managed to win only one seat and that too came thanks to the cumulative votes polled nationally. The country's grand old party failed to win a single seat from any of the 22 districts. Its leader and four-time prime minister was unseated for the first time since he entered Parliament in 1977. Wickremesinghe failed to win from Colombo district as his party finished fourth in most constituencies.

The UNP only polled 249,435 votes or just two per cent of the total votes and was relegated to the fifth position nationally. Wickremesinghe's former deputy and presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa, who had broken away from the UNP to form his own party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has done well by winning 55 seats with its main Muslim party ally bagging it the solitary district win in the eastern port district of Trincomalee.

The SJB has polled a total of 2.7 million (23 per cent) votes, emerging as the second largest party, according to the results. The main Tamil party, Tamil National Alliance, did not fare well as their parliamentary representation saw a reduction for a total of 10 seats from 16 it had won the last time.

The party managed to win three districts in the Tamil-dominated North and polled 327,168 votes (2.82 per cent), the results showed. The Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), despite winning only three seats from their six in the previous election, retained its position as the third force in the country by pushing the former ruling party UNP to the fourth and in many areas to even fifth and sixth places. It polled 445,958 (3.84 per cent) of the total votes.

SLPP founder and its National Organiser Basil Rajapaksa -- who is the younger brother of President Gotabaya with the eldest being Prime Minister Mahinda -- on Thursday said that the party is all set to form a new government. The SJB with under 60 seats has emerged as the main Opposition party after its mother party, the UNP, was reduced to a single seat in the most shocking outcome of the election.

The UNP said that it has “encountered the greatest setback in its history. As a party, we faced many challenges internally as well as externally". According to the final results, a Buddhist monk is to enter Parliament from the Opposition.

Firebrand monk Galagodaatte Gnanasara, who is from Our People's Power Party, was in jail for contempt of court and was also accused of encouraging anti-Muslim sentiments in 2013. Sri Lanka had Buddhist monks continuously as MPs since 2004. The number was reduced to one in the last Parliament from as many as nine monk MPs in 2004.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga to have shorter winter break next season

The Bundesliga season kicks off on Sept. 18 with champions Bayern Munich taking on Schalke 04 and will only have an 11-day winter break as the German Football League DFL adapts the schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The DFL on Friday said ...

'The world exploded': Beirut blast takes a husband, father

Soha Saade had not seen her husband since Christmas. The coronavirus pandemic had kept 44-year-old Jihad in Nigeria, where he worked far from his family in Beirut. Once travel restrictions eased, he flew home with a new sense of urgency His...

Meghalaya to allow home delivery of liquor

The Meghalaya government on Friday decided to issue licenses to wine shops for home delivery of liquor. Minister James K Sangma said the state cabinet has approved a proposal regarding this and decided to introduce a new regulation under th...

PM Modi to inaugurate submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai, Port Blair on Aug 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable OFC connecting Chennai and Port Blair on August 10 through video conferencing. According to a release by Prime Ministers Office PMO, the submarine cable will als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020