Withdraw cases filed on Aug 5: Aurangabad BJP to Maha govt

The BJP on Friday said it would agitate if cases registered against some of its leaders and workers in Aurangabad for celebrating Ram Temple bhoomi pujan on August 5 are not withdrawn immediately.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:58 IST
The BJP on Friday said it would agitate if cases registered against some of its leaders and workers in Aurangabad for celebrating Ram Temple bhoomi pujan on August 5 are not withdrawn immediately. The offences were registered after BJP leaders and workers gathered at Gulmandi area here amid the coronavirus- induced lockdown to celebrate while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was laying the first brick for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

"The cases filed on August 5 against BJP leaders and workers while we were celebrating Ram Temple bhoomi pujan should be withdrawn immediately or we will start an agitation," said Aurangabad East MLA and former state minister Atul Save at a press conference here. He lashed out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and said the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was no longer was a "Hindutvawadi party".

