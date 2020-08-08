Trump to hold news conference at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT)Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 04:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 04:10 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a news conference at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Friday from his golf property in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is spending the weekend, the White House said.
"I will be doing a news conference on the ChinaVirus, the just announced very good economic numbers, and the improving economy," Trump said in a subsequent tweet. "Also, the subject of the Beirut, Lebanon catastrophe will be discussed," he said. Talks on new coronavirus relief legislation between the White House and Democratic lawmakers broke down on Friday and Trump has threatened to sign executive orders on aid if no deal was reached.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Bedminster
- White House
- New Jersey
- Democratic
- Lebanon
- Beirut
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
White House seeks advice of 'torture memos' author on powers
Joe Biden has a long to-do list if he wins the White House
White House warns China against "tit-for-tat retaliation" with Chengdu consulate
Cong launches digital campaign, accuses BJP of violating democratic traditions
Some worry that White House briefings are a broken tradition