Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP ridden with factionalism: Gehlot

His comments came in the wake of the BJP herding its 18 MLAs in the past two days to party-ruled Gujarat ahead of the Rajasthan assembly session beginning August 14. Gehlot, on the other hand, defended the stay of Congress legislators at a Jaisalmer hotel, saying the party required to keep them together to thwart horse-trading. “But, what is worrying the BJP?

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-08-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 17:10 IST
BJP ridden with factionalism: Gehlot
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday questioned the shifting of BJP MLAs to Gujarat, saying the opposition party was ridden with factionalism. His comments came in the wake of the BJP herding its 18 MLAs in the past two days to party-ruled Gujarat ahead of the Rajasthan assembly session beginning August 14. The BJP had claimed that their MLAs were being harassed by police and the administration at the behest of the Congress government in the state. Gehlot, on the other hand, defended the stay of Congress legislators at a Jaisalmer hotel, saying the party required to keep them together to thwart horse-trading.

"But, what is worrying the BJP? They are herding their legislators to three-four places. I see a big split in them," Gehlot told reporters in Jaisalmer. Lashing out at the opposition party, Gehlot said the "tradition they are setting up is dangerous to democracy". He said while BJP is trying to topple his government, the government is making efforts to save lives amid the coronavirus crisis. Unfortunately, such people sitting in power are weakening democracy, which we saved for the past 70 years, Gehlot said. He added that their fight to save democracy will continue even after August 14 and the truth will prevail.

"I can say this that the victory will be ours, truth will win," he said, stressing that his "government will complete its five-year term". Gehlot on Sunday also wrote to all Rajasthan MLAs, urging them to listen to the voice of people to save democracy and stand with the truth in the interest of people of the state. The assembly session in the state, which has been witnessing a political turmoil after the rebellion by Congress Sachin Pilot and 18 legislators loyal to him, will start on August 14. Gehlot is likely to seek a trust vote during the session. Replying to question on the Special Operations Group (SOG) notices given to MLAs in connection with alleged horse-trading, Gehlot said the investigation agencies wanted to talk to them but it was projected as a sedition case was registered against them. He also rejected allegations that phone numbers of MLAs were being tapped. "The information was spread to mislead people. Neither the government can tap phone numbers nor it should do," he said.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

PM to present new outline for a self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday. The defence minister said various d...

Soccer-Gomes completes Lille move after leaving Man United

English youngster Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille on a five-year contract following his departure from Manchester United, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday. The attacking midfielder has been immediately loaned out to Por...

Punjab health minister slams AAP over coronavirus management

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday questioned the AAP governments coronavirus strategy in Delhi while claiming that his state fared better in the fight against the pandemic. The minister in a statement said the Aam Aadmi Pa...

GCC unites to seek UN extension of Iran arms embargo

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has asked the United Nations to extend an international arms embargo on Iran, a move pushed strongly by the United States. The secretariat of the GCC, made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020