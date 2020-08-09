UK urges Hong Kong govt to reinstate candidates, hold elections

UK urges Hong Kong govt to reinstate candidates, hold electionsReuters | London | Updated: 09-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 20:22 IST
Britain called on the Hong Kong government on Sunday to reinstate disqualified candidates and hold legislative council elections as soon as possible, in a joint statement with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States.
Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said in the joint statement he and his counterparts from the other four countries were gravely concerned about the disqualification of candidates in Hong Kong.
"We call on the Hong Kong government to reinstate the eligibility of disqualified candidates," the statement said. "We urge the Hong Kong government to hold the elections as soon as possible."
