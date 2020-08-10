Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU must discuss sanctions after Belarus election - Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday the European Union must discuss sanctions against Belarus after Alexander Lukashenko was declared winner of a presidential election that the opposition described as rigged.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:25 IST
EU must discuss sanctions after Belarus election - Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday the European Union must discuss sanctions against Belarus after Alexander Lukashenko was declared winner of a presidential election that the opposition described as rigged. The EU had lifted sanctions because the country had taken steps in the right direction, including releasing political prisoners, Maas said in Berlin.

"We must now discuss in the EU whether this still applies in the light of the past week and the past days," he added, echoing comments from Poland. Maas' ministry earlier said there were numerous indications of fraud in the election.

Belarus' central election commission said Lukashenko, in power for more than a quarter of a century, won 80% of the vote in Sunday's election, while Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who emerged from obscurity to become his main rival, took 9.9%.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

20,000 paper birds help fund COVID-19 units at Belgium hospital

A flock of 20,000 multicoloured origami birds has been installed in a cathedral in Brussels, Belgium, as part of a fundraising artwork that has paid for two COVID-19 units at a local hospital.Suspended from the ceiling of the medieval Cathe...

Himachal likely to receive extremely heavy rains on Tuesday

Light to moderate rain occurred in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with Una recording the highest rainfall in the state at 91mm, the Meteorological Centre here said. Dharamshala received 13mm rain, Dalhousie and Sundernagar 12mm each, ...

Cong MP Dullo condemns withdrawal of police security cover to Bajwa

Congress Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Dullo on Monday condemned the Punjab governments move of withdrawing MP Partap Singh Bajwas police security cover and alleged that in this state, it is provided on the basis of sycophancy. The Punj...

2009 contempt case: Needs to examine whether corruption comment per se amount to contempt, says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said further hearing was required in the 2009 criminal contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal to examine whether comments on corruption against judges per se amounted t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020