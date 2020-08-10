Deal-making audio tape a lie: Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal

Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma who was allegedly heard conspiring against the Ashok Gehlot government in an audiotape, on Monday said that the tape was a 'lie'. Speaking to reporters he said, "I don't know anything about the audio. I know a Gajendra Singh. I don't know any Shekhawat. There is no audio, it was a lie. I don't know Sanjay Jain."

Meanwhile, Lal said that he stands with Ashok Gehlot after a meeting with the Chief Minister this evening. The MLA, whose whereabouts were not certain, turned up in Jaipur today amid the Congress efforts at reconciliation with Sachin Pilot and other MLAs who rebelled against the party.

"Today I met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The party is a family and Ashok ji is its head. We expressed our displeasure for a month; now the resentment has disappeared. The party will now fulfil promises made to the public," Lal said. On being asked about the camp they were kept, he said there was no camp.

Bhanwar Lal is a man who never remains captive. I went by my will and came by my wish, he said. The party had suspended Sharma and another MLA Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party claiming that they were involved in the conspiracy to bring down the Gehlot government.

An FIR had also been registered against Sharma by Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) over a purported audiotape for allegedly hatching a plot to topple the government. Earlier in the day Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sources said that the meeting which took place at the residence of Wayanad MP around noon was successful. Pilot and his supporters were assured by the central Congress leadership that all their differences with Gehlot would be addressed and resolved by the party, they said. (ANI)