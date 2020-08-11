Rajasthan BJP legislative party meeting postponed, to be held after Janmashtmi

Left Menu
The legislative party meeting of Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajasthan unit, earlier scheduled for today, has been postponed and will now be held after Janmashtami.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:57 IST
Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP president speaking to ANI in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The legislative party meeting of Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajasthan unit, earlier scheduled for today, has been postponed and will now be held after Janmashtami. "We had called for a legislature party meeting today. As some of our people are in Gujarat and would not be able to reach today, also tomorrow is Janmashtami. So, everyone suggested that the meeting should be held after Janmashtami," Satish Poonia, the party's state president, told ANI.

Meanwhile, Gulab Chand Kataria, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan Assembly, said that his party MLAs are requested to be present at BJP Office, Jaipur on August 13, ahead of the State Assembly session, which is scheduled to begin on August 14. "Meeting of BJP Legislature Party, which was proposed to be held at 4.00 pm today at Hotel Crown Plaza, Jaipur, is amended. All the MLAs are requested to be present at BJP Office, Jaipur on August 13 at 11.00 am," Kataria said in a press statement.

Poonia also attacked the Ashok Gehlot government, saying that there is no morality left in the current state government. "Congress party cannot run an honest and stable government in Rajasthan. This government has lost trust and used unconstitutional means. They registered FIR of corruption against their own MLAs. We will raise the issue of loan waiver of Farmers, inflated electricity bill and mismanagement of coronavirus pandemic by this government in the assembly," he said.

Last month, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. Pilot on Monday shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party's high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances.

Gehlot on Tuesday reiterated that his government will complete full term of five years and Congress party will win the next elections as well. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

