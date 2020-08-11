Bulandshahr incident shows that there is no fear of law in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the Bulandshahr incident reflects that there is no fear of law in Uttar Pradesh and the women are insecure in the state. Her reaction came on the Bulandshahr road mishap in which a girl named Sudiksha Bhati, who was studying in the US, died in a road accident on Monday allegedly due to eve-teasing.

Priyanka said in a tweet, "There is no fear of the law in UP and women are getting increasingly insecure. It appears that the state government does not take incidents of eve-teasing seriously." She said that a sweeping change was needed and the "state government should adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards crime against women."

Earlier today, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati condemned the incident and demanded action against the culprits. Taking to Twitter, she said, "The promising student Sudeeksha Bhati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahr, lost her life due to the eve-teasing, which is extremely sad, embarrassing and very condemnable. How will daughters progress? BSP strongly demands that the UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately."

Sudiksha Bhati was allegedly being chased by eve teaser while she was going to meet her relatives in Bulandshahr with her uncle Sathendra Bhati. She was living in Dadri Tehsil of Gautam Buddha Nagar district and was on holiday due to COVID-19 pandemic and was supposed to return to college in the US on August 20. Sathendra Bhati, paternal uncle of Sudeeksha said that she was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL. (ANI)