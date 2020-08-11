BSNL to be privatised, says BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde, calls staff 'traitors'

BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde on Tuesday said Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) employees were "traitors" who were unwilling to work and the government would privatise the company. Speaking at an event in Kumta in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, Hedge said, "BSNL employees are 'traitors' who were not willing to work to develop a well-known firm."

According to Hegde, more than 88,000 employees will be fired from the public sector unit (PSU), as the government will privatise the company. In a video, Hegde is heard saying, "BSNL has a system filled with traitors. I am using accurate words to describe them," the former union minister said, adding that even the Narendra Modi-led government was unable to address the problems faced by the PSU.

"The government has given money; people require services and there is infrastructure. Yet, they (BSNL employees) do not work. The Prime Minister talks of digital India and has provided funds and technology. Still, they are not willing to work," he said, adding that the central government will remedy the situation by privatising the firm. BSNL has become a black mark for the entire country and we will finish it, he said. The central government will introduce disinvestment policy and close BSNL and the space will be occupied by private parties in the coming days, he added.