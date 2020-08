Lalji Tandon's ashes immersed in Narmada

The ashes of late BJP leader andformer Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon were immersed inNarmada river at Sethani Ghat in Hoshangabad town in thestate on Tuesday

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister BhupendraSingh was also present on the occasion alongwith Tandon'sfamily members, officials said

Tandon died in Lucknow on July 21 after a prolongedillness.