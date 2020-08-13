Left Menu
BJP's Arjun Singh filed false affidavit, he should not remain MP: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday demanded termination of the Lok Sabha membership of BJP leader Arjun Singh, alleging that he filed a "false affidavit" before the general elections last year.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 00:52 IST
The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday demanded termination of the Lok Sabha membership of BJP leader Arjun Singh, alleging that he filed a "false affidavit" before the general elections last year. Singh, who had quit the TMC to join the saffron party in 2019, dismissed the accusations as baseless and challenged the ruling party to prove the claim.

"Arjun Singh had bought shares worth crores of rupees but didn't mention it in his affidavit. He lied before the Election commission," alleged Somanth Sham, a senior leader of TMC's North 24 Parganas district unit. "We would be moving a court soon and seek his dismissal as Lok Sabha MP. We would also approach the Election Commission and request it to initiate action against him," Sham said.

Singh dubbed the allegations as "baseless". "Let the TMC first prove it and then they should seek my dismissal. The allegations are baseless," Singh, the MP of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, said.

Several areas of Bhatpara under the constituency had been in the grip of violence after Singh won the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket. He was earlier a TMC MLA.

