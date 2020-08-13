Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump calls Biden's pick Kamala Harris as 'very unusual' and 'risky'

President Donald Trump has said that Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris is a "very unusual" and "risky" pick as a running mate by Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris together make up the most extreme, leftist ticket in American major party history,” he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 10:05 IST
Trump calls Biden's pick Kamala Harris as 'very unusual' and 'risky'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

President Donald Trump has said that Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris is a "very unusual" and "risky" pick as a running mate by Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Biden on Tuesday named Harris as his vice-presidential running mate, making history by selecting the first black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket.

Harris, 55, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California. "Look, he (Biden) made a choice. He picked her. I watched her. I watched her poll numbers go boom, boom, boom, down to almost nothing. And she left angry. She left mad. There was nobody more insulting to Biden than she was. She said horrible things about him including accusations made about him by a woman where she I guess believed the woman," Trump told reporters on Wednesday after Harris and Biden made a joint appearance in Wilmington in Delaware.

Trump, 74, is seeking his re-election and is facing a formidable challenge from the Biden-Harris team. Last year, when Harris was running for presidency, she had attacked Biden in a debate and was very critical of the former vice president.

"Now all of a sudden she's running to be vice president saying how wonderful he is. I thought it was a very unusual pick because she said such bad things. And you know better than anybody what--you know--you won't write it because you don't want to do that. But - you know - better than anybody she said horrible things about him. Horrible things," Trump said. "She mocked him. Openly mocked him. That's why I thought that was a very risky pick. Because I'm sure that'll be played back not necessarily by me but others. It'll be played back," said the president in response to a question.

"The other thing if you look, she wants a USD 3 trillion tax hike. No fracking. How do you think no fracking in Pennsylvania's going to play? That's a big fracking state. If you didn't have energy produced that way you would have taxes that would triple, and you'd have unemployment that you wouldn't believe," he alleged. Earlier in the day, White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway alleged that the Democratic Party has already rejected Harris as her campaign did not take off during the primaries.

"The Democratic primary and caucus voters rejected Kamala Harris, and the rest of us are supposed to get excited and vote for her. They rejected her," she told reporters at the White House. In a statement, Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director, said that Harris was rated the most liberal US Senator in 2019 and completes the radical, leftist takeover of Biden and the entire Democrat Party.

"She pushes Biden even farther to the left than he had already moved. She is a strong supporter of Bernie Sanders' socialist takeover of health care, which would eliminate private health insurance for 180 million Americans, while she would also give health care and other taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens," he said. "She supports the job-killing Green New Deal and wants to ban all fracking, which means economic catastrophe in natural gas states like Pennsylvania. As a prosecutor, she granted huge numbers of plea deals while homicides and aggravated assaults increased, and she opposed the death penalty for cop-killers and MS-13 gang members," Murtaugh said.

"She supported sanctuary city policies that favored criminal illegal aliens over law-abiding citizens and today supports efforts in Los Angeles to redirect police funding to other areas. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris together make up the most extreme, leftist ticket in American major party history," he said. "With Kamala Harris by his side, the leftist takeover of Joe Biden is complete. Harris has embraced the Green New Deal, socialized medicine, and open borders, and all Americans should worry that she might be one heartbeat away from the presidency," the Trump campaign said in another statement.

Only President Trump and his administration can be trusted to rebuild our economy, defend our national security, and put America First, it said. "What's very important about this vice presidential selection is not just how radical and far-left this ticket is, it's also the fact that this is the new Democratic Party. This is not the Democratic Party of a decade ago or a generation ago. This is the party of Kamala Harris, of leftist politicians that are out of touch with hardworking Americans across this country who will determine who wins this election," Congressman Elise Stefanik told reporters.

Stacy Washington, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member, alleged that Harris' career has never been about the people, it has always been about her – and Biden is no different. "A Biden-Harris presidency will always put themselves first, and the American people last. Phony Kamala is Joe Biden's political living will, and her radical left beliefs should cause every American to worry about her being just one heartbeat away from becoming president," Washington said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

16 new cyber crime police stations set up in UP

Sixteen new cyber crime police stations have been set up in Uttar Pradesh to check growing cases of crime in the virtual domain, an official said on Thursday. Till now, the state had just two such police stations, one each in Lucknow and Ga...

Motorola's new foldable Razr to go official on September 9: Details inside

Motorolas next foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr 2 or Razr 2020, will be officially launched in a virtual event to be held on September 9, according to the media invites sent by the company.The virtual press invitations include a teaser wi...

Lulu Wang to helm adaptation of Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Like Father, Like Son' 

Filmmaker Lulu Wang has set the English-language adaptation of Japanese feature Like Father, Like Son as her follow-up project to critically-acclaimed movie The Farewell. The project is set up at Focus Features with Wang directing it from a...

FEATURE-Indian solar ferry flies flag for cleaner, cheaper water transport

By K. Rajendran VIAKOM, India, Aug 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Over the past three years, P. Ravindrans commute from his southern Indian village has been about more than getting to work - the SIM card seller sees his daily trip on India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020