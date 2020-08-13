Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru violence: Only those really guilty should be punished: Deve Gowda

The house of the MLA, who was not at home at the time, was allegedly set on fire. Asking the BJP and Congress not to indulge in a political blamegame regarding the violence, Gowda said no one should speak according to their whims and fancies on such matters.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:11 IST
Bengaluru violence: Only those really guilty should be punished: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said only those really guilty should be punished for the violence in parts of the city on August 11, as he asked the Congress and BJP not to indulge in a political blamegame on the issue. Expressing sadness over the attack on Pulakeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthys residence, the JD(S) patriarch also said the government should take action to get justice for him and give him compensation for the losses.

"The attack on Pulakeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthys residence is unfortunate and such incidents should not occur in any part of the country. Police have arrested about 140 people in connection with rioting, but how many among them are real culprits?" Gowda was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

He said, "all of them (arrested) cannot be culprits. Only those who are really guilty should be held responsible for the incident and merciless action should be taken against them.Innocents should not be punished, this is my request to the police." Three persons were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in a city locality on Tuesday night over a purportedly inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by the Congress legislator Murthy's relative.

Urging the government to take merciless action against those really guilty, Gowda said, burning down houses, cars and looting the properties related to an MLA was unheard of in the state. "Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy has not betrayed anyone, yes he was in our party earlier, that's a different matter.

Government should take all necessary steps to get him justice. The loss that he has suffered, jewellery among other things.... he should be given compensation," he said.

Murthys residence and a police station at D J Halli were among those targeted by the mob. The house of the MLA, who was not at home at the time, was allegedly set on fire.

Asking the BJP and Congress not to indulge in a political blamegame regarding the violence, Gowda said no one should speak according to their whims and fancies on such matters. Further stating that the JD(S) will begin its statewide agitation from tomorrow against the state government's "anti-farmer" laws and amendments to the land reforms act, among others, he said, the protests will be flagged off from Hassan, by following COVID-19 guidelines.

Only 200 people are likely to participate in the protest tomorrow, he said. Along with him, party state president H K Kumaraswmay, son and MLA H D Revanna will submit a memorandum to the governor through the district deputy commissioner.

Stating that the protest will be scaled up step by step in all the 30 districts next week, Gowda said as he cannot travel everywhere, the state president, party leaders and legislators will take the lead. He pointed out that large-scale destruction have been caused to properties and crops due to recent rains and floods in different parts of the state.

The Prime Minister's recent meeting with ministers from the state regarding the flood situation was not satisfactory, according to him. Gowda urged the state government to send officials to districts and taluks to assess the damage and send a report to the Centre, adding that the centre should immediately send a team to the state.

"Last year injustice happened to us with regard to flood relief.It should not happen this time. I will speak about this in Parliament," Gowda, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, added.PTI KSU BN WELCOME WELCOME BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Americans counting on emergency coronavirus aid from Washington may have to wait until fall. Negotiations over a new virus relief package have all but ended, with the White House and congressional leaders far apart on the size, scope and ap...

La Niña forecast to form in Aug-Oct season -U.S. CPC

A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday forecast the development of La Nia pattern during the August-October season, and is expected to last through the 2020-21 winter.There is a chance of about 60 that La Nia will develop during t...

Former chief procurator of Jilin confesses to bribery

Shijiazhuang China, August 13 ANIXinhua Yang Keqin, former chief procurator of the Jilin Provincial Peoples Procuratorate, has admitted to taking bribes during an open trial at the Municipal Intermediate Peoples Court of Shijiazhuang in Heb...

Delhi, Maharashtra govts' decision to cancel final term exams will affect educational standards: UGC to SC

The University Grants Commission UGC has told the Supreme Court that the decision of the Delhi and Maharashtra governments to cancel the final term examination will directly impact the standards of higher education in the country. The UGC f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020