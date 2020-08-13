Left Menu
Development News Edition

No-confidence motion will show that entire Congress is united: Vishvendra Singh

The entire Congress is united and the same will be reflected if the BJP brings a no-confidence motion against the Rajasthan government tomorrow in the Assembly, said Congress leader Vishvendra Singh on Thursday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:18 IST
No-confidence motion will show that entire Congress is united: Vishvendra Singh
Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh talking to reporters on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The entire Congress is united and the same will be reflected if the BJP brings a no-confidence motion against the Rajasthan government tomorrow in the Assembly, said Congress leader Vishvendra Singh on Thursday. Singh, whose suspension from primary membership of the Congress was revoked by the party earlier today, was talking to reporters after attending the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur.

"There's nothing to say. Congress stands united. CM is the CLP leader and respected by all. All is well that ends well. It has ended on a good note. If the BJP wants, they can bring no-confidence motion tomorrow. It is their job," Singh told reporters here. The Congress MLA added that Gehlot has said that if any MLA has any complaint they can meet him, whenever they want.

He, however, said that he has not demanded any position in the state Cabinet upon his return. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday, said Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia said in a press conference, "There are a lot of differences in the government. The way they have struggled, there are chances that they might bring a vote of confidence in the Assembly but we are also ready to bring a no-confidence motion." "I think, public opinion has changed about this government. They do not have a future. This government has lost morally," he added.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month needs to be forgiven and forgotten in the interest of the country, state, people and democracy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Online channels accounted for 43% of Indian smartphone mkt in Q2: Counterpoint

Online channels accounted for 43 per cent share of the Indian smartphone sales in the June 2020 quarter as consumers preferred contact-less shopping experiences, research firm Counterpoint said on Thursday. The increase in online channels s...

Modi becomes longest serving Indian PM of non-Congress origin: Jitendra Singh

Narendra Modi has become the longest serving Indian prime minister of non-Congress origin, surpassing the overall tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. Today, PM Sh NarendraModi becomes the 4th long...

U.S. federal contract ban takes effect for companies using products from Huawei, others

New regulations took effect on Thursday barring the U.S. government from buying goods or services from any company that uses products from five Chinese companies including Huawei Technologies, Hikvision and Dahua, a U.S. official said.The r...

Couple electrocuted in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 33-year-old man died and his wife was injured after a high-tension wire fell on them while they were on a motorcycle in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place near Peerbad village on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020