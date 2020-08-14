Cong will contest Dubbak Assembly bypoll in Telangana: PCC chief

The Congress would contest the bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency in Siddipet district as and when it is held, state party chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday. The sitting MLA from Dubbak Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy of ruling TRS died recently due to health issues, resulting in the vacancy.

Congress party is going to contest from Dubbak constituency. Whoever is TRS candidate, Congress, we are going to contest..., Uttam Kumar Reddy said. He was speaking at an event where a leader of Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS), Bhavani Reddy, joined the Congress, party sources said.

In the 120-member state assembly the strength of ruling TRS is 100. Ramalinga Reddy died here on August 6 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.