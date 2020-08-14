Left Menu
Rahul again criticises govt on Ladakh situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again criticised the government on the Ladakh situation on Friday, and claimed that the country will have to pay a "huge price". In a tweet, he said, "The government of India (GOI) is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. Gandhi has been criticising the government and the prime minister on the border situation in Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:54 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again criticised the government on the Ladakh situation on Friday, and claimed that the country will have to pay a "huge price". In a tweet, he said, "The government of India (GOI) is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. Evidence on the ground indicates that China is preparing and positioning itself," but did not elaborate.

He also said lack of courage and the media's silence will result in India paying a "huge price". Gandhi has been criticising the government and the prime minister on the border situation in Ladakh.

